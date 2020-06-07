Mothers, Los Angeles Police Department hold prayer vigil in Downtown LA to honor George Floyd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6235527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George Floyd's life was remembered and honored in a second memorial service Saturday, this time in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

LOS ANGELES -- Mothers and police officers gathered in Downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning to honor George Floyd. The two groups held a prayer vigil at Los Angeles City Hall.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department stood in solidarity with mothers who are part of an organization called Building Blue Bridges.Building Blue Bridges held an earlier press conference with reporters to discuss what they want to see from LAPD.The group will meet with LAPD Chief Michel Moore Sunday afternoon to discuss reforms they would like to see.The organization has been around for more than a year. They say this is the moment when they can build trust and a relationship with police officers -- one they hope children will take heed of."Let George Floyd's death not serve as just a passing moment. But let it serve as a turning point, that these young people, 10, 20, 30 years from now can look back and say that was the point. And while I was uncertain, I played a role moving forward," Moore said on Sunday."Everybody here, I've talked to the mothers behind me, I've talk to the students behind me, they just want to see some reforms on the use of force," said Daphne Bradford with Building Blue Bridges.The group says they are honoring the wishes of the Floyd family by celebrating his life with unity and peace.