Coronavirus: Motorcade of first responders honors medical workers on front lines of pandemic in Arcadia

Medical workers lined up outside the medical center as a procession of fire engines and police vehicles slowly moved past.
By
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcade of first responders on Wednesday morning honored doctors, nurses and staff at Methodist Hospital in Arcadia for their ongoing work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical workers lined up outside the facility as a procession of fire engines and police vehicles slowly moved past, their lights activated as a sort of salute.

"I like all of the support that we get, because really it's the staff that's working really, really hard right now," said Christine Lopez, the hospital's disaster coordinator."

Emergency room nurse Chad Johnson described the gesture as "very moving."

"I was getting goosebumps as I was watching them go by," he said.

Along with the Arcadia firefighters, the participants included police officers from Arcadia, Sierra Madre, San Marino, Monrovia and El Monte, and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

The respect was mutual.

"We work together," Johnson said. "We're a team."
