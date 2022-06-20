police chase

Motorcyclist in custody after leading CHP officers on chase through Echo Park

EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH: Motorcyclist leads CHP officers on chase through Echo Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A motorcyclist led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Monday morning that traversed multiple freeways and streets of Echo Park.

The pursuit started at about 9:50 a.m. near Carson where reports indicated the rider was "driving erratically."

The suspect ended up transitioning to the Echo Park area, mainly going in circles through surface streets.

Though speeds weren't excessive, CHP officers trailed behind the motorcyclist throughout the area.

At one point, the rider weaved through Elysian Park.

The motorcyclist didn't appear to put any drivers in danger, but patrol units managed to maintain a close eye.

After nearly an hour, the suspect was taken into custody near Benton Way and Kent Street.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angelespolice chasecar chasecaught on tapecaught on videomotorcyclesinvestigationcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Stolen vehicle driver strikes, kills man at end of chase in South LA
LA chase ends in dramatic standoff involving woman, DUI suspect
Man charged after his 3 children found dead in Chicago suburb: police
Suspect in custody after chase, standoff in Simi Valley
TOP STORIES
LIVE: ABC7 presents the 2022 Kingdom Day Parade
Suspect in custody after hours-long barricade at Commerce hotel
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Officers shoot, kill carjacking suspect in Pacoima
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
More flights at LAX delayed, canceled as Juneteenth weekend continues
Hernandez declares victory over Cedillo in District 1 race
Show More
Stranger who moved into Chicago home explains why she refuses to leave
Mass shooting in New York City leaves 1 dead, multiple wounded
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
COVID vaccine rollout begins for young children, babies
FBI searching for fugitive after woman's remains found in Tijuana
More TOP STORIES News