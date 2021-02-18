High-speed motorcycle chase through LA County ends in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist led authorities on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County before surrendering in Anaheim Wednesday night.AIR7 HD was over the scene at about 11:20 p.m. as the speeding motorcyclist weaved through freeway lanes in the San Fernando Valley with California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit.The chase made its way into Commerce and then Santa Fe Springs as the suspect continued driving at high speeds.The suspect transitioned onto the 5 Freeway and reached Anaheim, eventually pulling over near Lincoln Avenue to surrender without incident around 11:40 p.m.CHP says the motorcyclist was wanted for speeding and possible racing.