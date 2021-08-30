LAFD Chief Kicks Off Coast to Coast Motorcycle Ride in Honor of 9/11 20th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of motorcycle riders hit the road on a cross-country ride to honor many of those first responders who died on September 11th. It's something every member of the Fire Hogs motorcycle club, and friends of the club feel strongly about.2021 marks the 20th anniversary of 9-11...where 343 New York City firefighters lost their lives that fateful day while trying to save others."The story, images of human loss of life always trigger memories of terror and fear," said L.A. Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas. "However, it is also identified with stories of incredible bravery, determination, and personal sacrifice. I believe the role of the LAFD is to never forget 9-11. We will do this remembering those who lost their lives and keeping alive those memories of those heroic acts made by many.""And like the fire chief said it's to pay respect and honor those that were lost not only on that fateful day but also subsequent to that from the injuries and illnesses, the long term effects both psychologically and also physically that many succumbed," said Jack Weiss, Fire Hogs president.