15 Freeway crash: Motorcyclist killed in fiery collision involving big rig in Rancho Cucamonga

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a big rig on the 15 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, prompting an hours-long closure of southbound lanes.

The crash occurred on the southbound side of the freeway near 4th Street at approximately 11:34 p.m. Monday. Three lanes later reopened at around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police say the motorcyclist went underneath the big rig, causing the big rig driver to swerve and crash. It was not known what led the motorcycle to hit the big rig.

The driver of the big rig is expected to be OK.

Video from the scene showed the cab of the big rig engulfed in flames. As many as three fire engines helped extinguish the blaze.

The crash caused fuel to go into storm drains, officials said.

The identity of the person killed was not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho cucamongasan bernardino countyfatal crashtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Coronavirus case found in SoCal evacuee, officials say
1 killed, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Inglewood
Newborn Western lowland gorilla born at LA Zoo is a girl
5-year-old killed in Oro Grande pit bull attack, officials say
LAFD incidents involving the homeless disproportionately high, data shows
Show More
Thousand Oaks man allegedly killed his mother, stabbed himself, officials say
Community remembers Altobelli family at memorial
State to review LAPD's use of California gang database
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
Authorities investigating after man fatally shot in Bell
More TOP STORIES News