Motorcyclist leads high-speed chase in L.A. County

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist led authorities on a high-speed chase in several parts of Los Angeles County Monday night.The motorcycle rider was wanted for speed and failure to yield. When California Highway Patrol officers tried to pull him over in the Inglewood area, the suspect fled.The suspect traveled at speeds above 100 mph on the 405, 10, 5 and 14 freeways.The chase got into the Santa Clarita area with at least three CHP units close behind.While still averaging about 100-mph speeds, the suspect appeared to head toward the Palmdale area while traveling northbound on the 14 Freeway.Visibility issues worsened for AIR7 HD as the suspect got into the Palmdale area. As AIR7 HD pulled away from the chase, patrol vehicles continued to follow the motorcyclist.