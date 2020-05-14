Motorcyclist loses part of his leg his in Granada Hills crash

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A motorcyclist traveling at high speeds was severely injured and lost part of his leg after a crash in Granada Hills Wednesday evening.Officers responded to reports of speeding motorcycles on the 118 Freeway and pulled over several riders.They found the injured motorcycle rider down in a nearby neighborhood. The motorcyclist's right leg was severed.Paramedics responded to the crash and rushed the motorcyclist to a nearby trauma center.The condition of the motorcyclist was not immediately known.Police were seen detaining and questioning several other motorcyclists. It was not clear whether they were officially placed under arrest or cited.