Motorhome smashes into living room of Moreno Valley house

The driver of a motorhome was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing the vehicle into a Moreno Valley house.The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. The homeowner, Ray Talbot, said he and his wife were awake and in the back of the home when what sounded like a loud explosion happened near the living room.When they walked into the hallway to see what happened, they saw the motorhome in their living area."You can't prepare for it. You get surprised by it. It makes you think, you know, I could have been in the living room and I could have been injured. Thank God I wasn't," Ray Talbot said.Five people inside the motorhome were injured - two suffered minor injuries and one suffered major injuries. They were all rushed to the hospital.The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Two others were arrested on felony warrants.Authorities said the motorhome came down from a nearby hill, and neighbors said they narrowly escaped being hit.The driver never hit the brakes, according to the neighbors."It hit the curb and it bounced in the air and just ran straight into the house," neighbor Lloyd Grant said. "You could smell the alcohol as soon as you went over there trying to get him out. You could smell the alcohol."Grant and his family had just parked their car and were standing only feet away before the vehicle crashed.The investigation is ongoing.