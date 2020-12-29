Winter storm leaves drivers stuck on Mount Baldy

By ABC7.com staff
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- The first storm of this winter season left drivers on Mount Baldy stuck in the snow Monday night.

The CHP estimated at least 100 drivers or more were stranded on Mount Baldy Road behind multiple vehicles that were stuck near Shinn Road.

Snow plows and tow trucks were called in to assist as officers worked to put up barricades to prevent more drivers from entering the area.

CHP expected the road to remain closed for at least two hours as they worked to clear the jam.

Forecasts call for the storm to clear out by late Monday. Mountain areas should see some clouds in the morning and wind gusts, with temperatures near freezing but no additional snow is expected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount baldysan bernardino countysnow emergencysnow stormsnowtraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
La Scala speaks out about 'discreet' New Year's dinner: 'No harm was meant'
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Travelers on flight to LA notified of possible COVID exposure after passenger death
Support team to be sent to LA County amid COVID-19 surge, Newsom says
Inglewood's Becky G collaborates with Banda MS, Snoop Dogg
Show More
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
SoCal firefighters receiving COVID-19 vaccinations
Storm dumps 10 inches of fresh snow at Mountain High
OC small businesses brace for stay-at-home order to be extended
SoCal weather: Rain clearing out, sunny skies return
More TOP STORIES News