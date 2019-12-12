Parts of Mount Baldy under emergency closure as crews continue search for missing Irvine hiker

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- Several areas of Mount Baldy were placed under an emergency closure Thursday as crews continued to search for a hiker from Irvine who went missing five days ago.

Four other hikers were found in the area by rescue crews but there was still no sign of Sreenivas "Sree Mokkapati. The temporary closures on Mount Baldy would remain in effect through Dec. 31 or until the search for the 52-year-old ends, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.

Mokkapati and three other people went hiking Sunday, from the Village at Bear Flats to the Mount Baldy Summit.

During the hike, Mokkapati became separated from the group, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Friends alerted authorities once they arrived to their car.

Vigil held to pray for return of missing Irvine man on Mount Baldy on 4th day of search
Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati went missing after going hiking on Mount Baldy.

Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati went missing after going hiking on Mount Baldy.



Mokkapati's son, Shravan, says his father is an experienced hiker and goes on Mount Baldy on a regular basis. But he was only prepared for a day hike, not five days in the snow.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies are warning other hikers that conditions have gotten dangerous on the mountain. Even when there is no snow at the base of the mountain, up at higher elevations it's a much more dangerous situation, they say.

The emergency closure will not effect Mount Baldy Road and Mount Baldy Resort, but several other recreation sites and trails will be closed "to ensure every resource can be devoted to this critical search," officials said in a statement.

Friends say Mokkapati was last seen wearing a gray puffy jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding the search is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Fontana station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount baldysan bernardino countyhikingsearch and rescuemissing man
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange police shoot, kill man armed with knife, authorities say
Officials capture mountain lion in Simi Valley neighborhood
Armed suspects rob men outside rapper's Encino mansion
Chipotle gives away free burritos during Holiday Extravaganza
Leslie Sykes celebrates 25 years with ABC7
Senate backs measure affirming century-old Armenian genocide
Fundraiser held for deputy fighting for her life
Show More
Joe Biden attends fundraisers in Southern California
Christmas decorations targeted by thieves in Valencia
LAUSD launches program aimed at improving teens' mental well-being
Architecture firm selected to redesign La Brea Tar Pits
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
More TOP STORIES News