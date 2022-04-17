Mt. Rubidoux Easter Sunday service returns for 1st in-person gathering since COVID pandemic

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time since the pandemic, hundreds of people woke up bright and early Sunday for an in-person Easter service in Riverside on Mt. Rubidoux, one that's been a long-lasting tradition that many have missed.People started gathering before sunrise for the nearly 3-mile trail."It gives like a new atmosphere ... a different environment with nature," said attendee Moriah Chavez. "It kind of brings you back to the bible times, almost."For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year's holiest days side by side with fellow congregants.The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised worship. Many continued to hold virtual services last spring after a deadly winter wave of the coronavirus and as vaccination campaigns were still ramping up.But this year more churches are opening their doors for Easter services with few COVID-19 restrictions, in line with broader societal trends.The Mt. Rubidoux Easter Sunrise Service was also live streamed for those who weren't able to attend the in-person service.