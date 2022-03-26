After 2 years of COVID, new report finds California women struggle to find balance

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11349986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Experts point to stigma, cost, and diversity among the mental health profession as some of the reasons people of color may not get help for their mental health. White Southern Californians are more than 2.5 times more likely to find a mental health professional that looks like them compared to people of color.