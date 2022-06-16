ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Pets & Animals
Curious mountain lion nearly walks up to front door in a Monrovia neighborhood
KABC
By ABC7.com staff
Mountain lion spotted in Monrovia neighborhood
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An unexpected sighting of a mountain lion was captured by a homeowner's security camera in a Monrovia neighborhood.
The homeowner, Dave Turgeon got an alert from the camera and thought a bear had stumbled onto his property.
To his surprise, it was a mountain lion!
The curious large cat came up to the walkway and almost to his front door.
Related topics:
pets & animals
monrovia
los angeles county
mountain lion sighting
wild animals
animals
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
