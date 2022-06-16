Pets & Animals

Curious mountain lion nearly walks up to front door in a Monrovia neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
Mountain lion spotted in Monrovia neighborhood

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An unexpected sighting of a mountain lion was captured by a homeowner's security camera in a Monrovia neighborhood.

The homeowner, Dave Turgeon got an alert from the camera and thought a bear had stumbled onto his property.

To his surprise, it was a mountain lion!

The curious large cat came up to the walkway and almost to his front door.

