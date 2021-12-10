mountain lion sighting

2 mountain lion kittens found near office building in Thousand Oaks die after being rescued

Two surviving kittens were taken to a veterinary hospital in Orange County where they're being treated.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 mountain lion kittens found near Thousand Oaks die after rescue

THOUSAND OAKS (KABC) -- A pair of mountain lion kittens found near an office building in Thousand Oaks died after wildlife officials tried to rescue them and two others.

According to the National Park Service, an office worker reported seeing four kittens under a picnic table near the building.

Biologists with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife instructed him and other workers that it would best to leave the kittens alone in hopes that they would return to their mother.

READ ALSO | Video: Hikers come face-to-face with mountain lion on Orange County trail
EMBED More News Videos

A pair of hikers had a frighteningly close encounter with a mountain lion while on a trail in Orange County.



The following morning, the kittens were found even closer to the office building near a recycling bin. Biologists with NPS and CDFW ended up tracking the kittens with radio collars in case the mother did not return.

All four kittens were taken to a local veterinarian where two of them died overnight.

The two surviving kittens were taken to a veterinary hospital in Orange County.

Clinicians are waiting on tests then the kittens will be temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home can be found for them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsthousand oaksventura countymountain lion sightingwild animalsnational park servicerescuemountainsanimalbaby animalsanimal newscalifornia department of fish and wildlife
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Mountain lion prowls around Westlake Village yard
Mountain lion P-22 possibly seen roaming Hollywood Hills neighborhood
Video: Hikers come face-to-face with mountain lion on OC trail
Dog rescued from mountain lion after chasing it away from owners' home
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News