2 mountain lion kittens found near office building in Thousand Oaks die after being rescued

According to the National Park Service, an office worker reported seeing four kittens under a picnic table near the building.
Biologists with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife instructed him and other workers that it would best to leave the kittens alone in hopes that they would return to their mother.
The following morning, the kittens were found even closer to the office building near a recycling bin. Biologists with NPS and CDFW ended up tracking the kittens with radio collars in case the mother did not return.
All four kittens were taken to a local veterinarian where two of them died overnight.
The two surviving kittens were taken to a veterinary hospital in Orange County.
Clinicians are waiting on tests then the kittens will be temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home can be found for them.