SoCal local mountains covered in fresh snow, off limits to revelers this Easter weekend due to coronavirus restrictions

While there's plenty of fresh snow, local officials are pleading with residents: "Don't come up here this weekend!"
"We have a lot of businesses that survive on the crowds but all those businesses are closed," said Capt. Don Lupear of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. "All the ski areas are closed, and that includes the parking for the snow play. So anywhere you try to park is illegal, and the county fine for parking in a snow area is $150."
For residents who live in the mountains, there's still a way to exercise. The U.S. Forest Service released the following statement:
"The general forest area including the trail system will remain open...but we recommend exercising close to your home and complying with local and state guidance for not traveling for your recreation needs."
Chain installer Joel Sunderland doesn't think people are heeding the warning and wonders why.
"There's no ski resorts open, local businesses are closed right now," said Sunderland. "It's not a place to be right now. Everybody needs to be home."
Sunderland said he keeps seeing people coming up to the mountains, renting out cabins and Airbnbs. This is not allowed right now, according to a local health order.
San Bernardino County's Second District Supervisor Janice Rutherford says the county is watching.
"There will definitely be enforcement. Our code enforcement officers are getting tons of phone calls fro neighbors who are watching the Airbnbs being rented out. They are reporting them to the county, and the county is pursuing enforcement and contacting the owners and there can be fines," Rutherford said.
