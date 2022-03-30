Oscars

How to get the Oscar-winning 'Cruella' look sustainably

By Nzinga Blake & Stephen Nitz
LOS ANGELES -- After being cooped up for two years at home, stylists and designers have taken note of all the glam on the red-carpet during awards season.

This year's Oscar nominees for best costume design definitely represented opulence, particularly "Cruella," for which Jenny Beavan won the Oscar on Sunday night for Best Costume Design. As part of the Oscar coverage, celebrity stylist William Clark Jr took inspirations from some of the films that were nominated for best costume designs and showed us how to get the look sustainably by heading to a popular local vintage store in LA.
