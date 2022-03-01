film festival

New film 'The Issue with Elvis' started as fun family project, ends up a hit on festival circuit

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family gets creative, makes film for fun

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- They started out making movies as a family just for the fun of it. And now, their hard work is winning awards!

Their film is called "The Issue with Elvis." It's about a runaway with family problems. His mother is deceased and his father is schizophrenic. The boy befriends a scientist with his own issues. Together, they may be able to help each other.

The film stars longtime actor Jeff Wincott and his real-life son, Wolfgang. Jeff's wife, Charlotte, a medical scientist, is the film's driving force behind-the-scenes: Writer, director, cinematographer, editor and more!

"Jeff and I just started doing these films for fun and we just enjoyed it. And it was kind of a way to involve the whole family," Charlotte said.

"We have a shorthand," added Jeff. "We're a family. We know each other. We trust each other. So to be able to work together was, was just an amazing experience."

When asked how he know he had an on-screen chemistry with his father, Wolfgang said, "He's my dad. You know, I don't really know what to say. I love him."

While the Wincotts may be doing this all for the fun of it, "The Issue with Elvis" started winning awards.

"We've been surprised because it's basically three people plus my friends who are voiceovers," Charlotte said, stressing that you can tell meaningful stories without a lot of money.

"I don't want to throw out a number because I don't remember exactly off the top of my head but it was not much," Charlotte said, acknowledging that it was under $25,000.

There are also the things money can't buy for an actor who's been in the business for decades.

"And it was just a wonderful character to play after all these years. I mean, it's the first lead I've done in over 20 years," Jeff said. "I loved every minute of it. I really did. It was real special."

Wolfgang definitely found the experience a fun one but said, "Engineering might be the thing for me."

"The Issue with Elvis" screens March 2nd in Hollywood as part of the Golden State Film Festival. It'll be released on digital March 15th.

By the way, the Wincotts plan to keep making movies together!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodmoviefamilyfilm festival
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FILM FESTIVAL
Groups aim to increase access to films for people with disabilities
Edward James Olmos stresses importance of Latino storytellers
On The Red Carpet Presents Latino Storytellers Spotlight on LALIFF
Meet 'Wilderness' director Andrés Vázquez
TOP STORIES
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
Video shows Indiana teacher slapping student: school district
LAX Terminal 1 sees road closures for pedestrian bridge construction
NoHo shootout: How the 1997 gun battle changed policing
Delta captain lets aspiring pilot 'fly' to LAX
Attempted murder suspect in custody after chase ends in Costa Mesa
Show More
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Biola University's extension center in Kyiv prompts worries amid war
Caruso endorses effort to recall George Gascón
Borderline bar shooting hero killed in Newbury Park motorcycle crash
Las Vegas police officer arrested in attempted casino robbery
More TOP STORIES News