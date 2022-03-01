New film 'The Issue with Elvis' started as fun family project, ends up a hit on festival circuit

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- They started out making movies as a family just for the fun of it. And now, their hard work is winning awards!Their film is called "The Issue with Elvis." It's about a runaway with family problems. His mother is deceased and his father is schizophrenic. The boy befriends a scientist with his own issues. Together, they may be able to help each other.The film stars longtime actor Jeff Wincott and his real-life son, Wolfgang. Jeff's wife, Charlotte, a medical scientist, is the film's driving force behind-the-scenes: Writer, director, cinematographer, editor and more!"Jeff and I just started doing these films for fun and we just enjoyed it. And it was kind of a way to involve the whole family," Charlotte said."We have a shorthand," added Jeff. "We're a family. We know each other. We trust each other. So to be able to work together was, was just an amazing experience."When asked how he know he had an on-screen chemistry with his father, Wolfgang said, "He's my dad. You know, I don't really know what to say. I love him."While the Wincotts may be doing this all for the fun of it, "The Issue with Elvis" started winning awards."We've been surprised because it's basically three people plus my friends who are voiceovers," Charlotte said, stressing that you can tell meaningful stories without a lot of money."I don't want to throw out a number because I don't remember exactly off the top of my head but it was not much," Charlotte said, acknowledging that it was under $25,000.There are also the things money can't buy for an actor who's been in the business for decades."And it was just a wonderful character to play after all these years. I mean, it's the first lead I've done in over 20 years," Jeff said. "I loved every minute of it. I really did. It was real special."Wolfgang definitely found the experience a fun one but said, "Engineering might be the thing for me.""The Issue with Elvis" screens March 2nd in Hollywood as part of the Golden State Film Festival. It'll be released on digital March 15th.By the way, the Wincotts plan to keep making movies together!