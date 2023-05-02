WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

18-year-old who went under water and never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy found, identified

KABC logo
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 5:27AM
Teen who went under water and never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy found
EMBED <>More Videos

The body of an 18-year old who went under water and never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy last week has been found and identified.

MT. BALDY (KABC) -- The body of an 18-year old who went under water and never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy last week has been found and identified.

According to authorities, Jonah Thomas Canty of Upland slid down a slope and into a tunnel near Mountain Avenue and Barrett Stoddard Truck Trail. He vanished in the raging water.

A search and rescue team was called out to the scene, and a helicopter joined the search effort. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, which conducted the search, sent its condolences to the Canty's family.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW