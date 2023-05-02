The body of an 18-year old who went under water and never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy last week has been found and identified.

18-year-old who went under water and never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy found, identified

MT. BALDY (KABC) -- The body of an 18-year old who went under water and never resurfaced in Mt. Baldy last week has been found and identified.

According to authorities, Jonah Thomas Canty of Upland slid down a slope and into a tunnel near Mountain Avenue and Barrett Stoddard Truck Trail. He vanished in the raging water.

A search and rescue team was called out to the scene, and a helicopter joined the search effort. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, which conducted the search, sent its condolences to the Canty's family.