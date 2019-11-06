Mt. San Jacinto College placed on lockdown after man with gun seen on campus

#SanJacinto



At 9:27 AM, we received reports of a man with a gun at the Mt. San Jacinto College. The campus is on lockdown and we have several LE personnel on scene. Stay out of area and follow LE’s instructions. This is a fluid situation and no reports of injuries at this time. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 6, 2019

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Mt. San Jacinto College was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a man with a gun was seen on campus, officials said."No shots were fired," an alert on the college's website said.In a tweet, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it was notified about the armed man shortly before 9:30 a.m. The agency described the situation as "fluid" and noted that no injuries had been reported.Faculty and staff were ordered to shelter in place at the San Jacinto campus as deputies conducted a search."Anyone seen walking will be taken in by law enforcement," the alert on the website said.