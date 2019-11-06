Mt. San Jacinto College placed on lockdown after man with gun seen on campus

By ABC7.com staff
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Mt. San Jacinto College was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a man with a gun was seen on campus, officials said.

"No shots were fired," an alert on the college's website said.

In a tweet, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it was notified about the armed man shortly before 9:30 a.m. The agency described the situation as "fluid" and noted that no injuries had been reported.

Faculty and staff were ordered to shelter in place at the San Jacinto campus as deputies conducted a search.

"Anyone seen walking will be taken in by law enforcement," the alert on the website said.
