Mt. San Jacinto College placed on lockdown after man with gun seen on campus

"No shots were fired," an alert on the college's website said.
In a tweet, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it was notified about the armed man shortly before 9:30 a.m. The agency described the situation as "fluid" and noted that no injuries had been reported.
#SanJacinto— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 6, 2019
At 9:27 AM, we received reports of a man with a gun at the Mt. San Jacinto College. The campus is on lockdown and we have several LE personnel on scene. Stay out of area and follow LE’s instructions. This is a fluid situation and no reports of injuries at this time.
Faculty and staff were ordered to shelter in place at the San Jacinto campus as deputies conducted a search.
"Anyone seen walking will be taken in by law enforcement," the alert on the website said.