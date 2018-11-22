THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --Residents living in areas scorched by the Woolsey Fire faced worries of debris flow and the possibility of mudslides as rain Wednesday night and into Thursday morning hit the region.
Rain was feared to trigger mudslides and debris flow, but light rain moved quickly into the region as a chance of more rain moved out Thursday morning.
There were no major reports rain damaged areas affected by the Woolsey Fire.
Officials began warning residents of the possibility of mudslides, urging them to try and divert the rain using sandbags.
The Woolsey Fire burned nearly 100,000 acres and destroyed 1,643 structures in Los Angeles and Ventura counties before authorities announced Wednesday the fire had been 100 percent contained.
Three lives were claimed and three firefighters suffered injuries fighting the blaze.
The Woolsey Fire began on Nov. 8 off Woolsey Canyon Road near the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in the Santa Susana Mountains above Simi Valley.
Residents in Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Malibu were evacuated as the fire moved into Los Angeles County after erupting in Ventura County.