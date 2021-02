EMBED >More News Videos A section of Highway 1 near Big Sur was washed out into the ocean following debris flow, flooding and mudslides.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Last week's rain and snow luckily didn't cause any major damage around the Southland, but it did cause scattered problems throughout the region.In Sylmar, a mudslide forced the closure of the Balboa Boulevard off-ramp to the southbound 14 Freeway.The Balboa Boulevard off-ramp to the 5 Freeway was also affected. The ground was saturated by all the rainwater, leaving a muddy mess on the road.The closures were brief. CHP reopened the off-ramps in just a couple of hours.