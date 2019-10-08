Mugshots of two women who vandalized Costa Mesa restaurant and scared customers released

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Costa Mesa Police released the mugshots of two women arrested Saturday for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant and sending customers running.

The suspects were identified as Passion Shenay Coleman, 27, and Laglennda Damona Carr, 24 both of Fullerton.

Employees of the restaurant identified Coleman as a former employee. Coleman allegedly used a bat to damage a TV and tables at 1:30 p.m. at the restaurant in the 3300 block of Bristol Street in the South Coast Plaza area.

Carr was reportedly yelling and being disruptive.

Coleman had reportedly gone to the restaurant earlier in the day and threw a plate at an employee before fleeing the scene. Her bail was set to $500,000.

No customers were injured in the incident.

Police released the mugshots in hopes that more witnesses would come forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimemugshotsvandalism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 75k customers amid fire risk
Video shows crane collapsing, destroying several homes in Long Beach
FBI: California inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across CA
Fatal crash on NB 405 Fwy leads to major slowdown
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles: CEO
New California law may help reduce HIV cases
Show More
Some OC homeowners losing fire insurance options
Garden Grove taco truck robbed at gunpoint
Massive flames engulf La Verne home, nearby brush
LAPD releases video of fatal officer-involved shooting in Pacoima
CSULB threat: Suspect in custody, shelter-in-place lifted
More TOP STORIES News