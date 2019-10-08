Mugshots of two women who vandalized Costa Mesa restaurant and scared customers released

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Costa Mesa Police released the mugshots of two women arrested Saturday for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant and sending customers running.The suspects were identified as Passion Shenay Coleman, 27, and Laglennda Damona Carr, 24 both of Fullerton.Employees of the restaurant identified Coleman as a former employee. Coleman allegedly used a bat to damage a TV and tables at 1:30 p.m. at the restaurant in the 3300 block of Bristol Street in the South Coast Plaza area.Carr was reportedly yelling and being disruptive.Coleman had reportedly gone to the restaurant earlier in the day and threw a plate at an employee before fleeing the scene. Her bail was set to $500,000.No customers were injured in the incident.Police released the mugshots in hopes that more witnesses would come forward.