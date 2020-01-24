1 student stabbed, another beaten with skateboard after fight outside Mulholland Middle School

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation continues after police say a fight outside Mulholland Middle School in Lake Balboa left at least two children hurt.

Los Angeles police said the fight happened just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 17100 block of Vanowen Street.

One student who took out a pair of scissors was beaten with skateboards and transported to a hospital, according to the LAPD. Another student showed up to a hospital after being stabbed.

Police said they have detained "persons of interest" in the fight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake balboalos angeleslos angeles countyfightschool
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News