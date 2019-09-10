PCH shut down in both directions in Pacific Palisades after multi-vehicle crash

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades were shut down Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Chautauqua Boulevard where it appeared an SUV, two sedans and a box truck had collided.The number of possible injuries was not confirmed.Caltrans initially tweeted that the crash "involved a fatality." A Los Angeles Police Department later said no one was killed in the incident.Both directions were blocked off, with northbound traffic being diverted to the shoulder.Officials said the lanes would be closed for an unknown duration.It is unclear what led to the crash.