Four people are dead following a traffic collision that occurred Tuesday night in Jurupa Valley involving multiple vehicles, officials said.The accident occurred at Van Buren Blvd. and 56th Street at approximately 11:45 p.m. as officers from the Jurupa Valley Police Department responded to the scene. As many as three vehicles were involved.One victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Van Buren Blvd. has been closed from Jurupa Road to Limonite.