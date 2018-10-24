Multi-vehicle crash in Jurupa Valley leaves 4 dead, 1 in critical condition

By ABC7.com staff
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people are dead following a traffic collision that occurred Tuesday night in Jurupa Valley involving multiple vehicles, officials said.

The accident occurred at Van Buren Blvd. and 56th Street at approximately 11:45 p.m. as officers from the Jurupa Valley Police Department responded to the scene. As many as three vehicles were involved.

One victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Van Buren Blvd. has been closed from Jurupa Road to Limonite.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
