JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --Four people are dead following a traffic collision that occurred Tuesday night in Jurupa Valley involving multiple vehicles, officials said.
The accident occurred at Van Buren Blvd. and 56th Street at approximately 11:45 p.m. as officers from the Jurupa Valley Police Department responded to the scene. As many as three vehicles were involved.
One victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Van Buren Blvd. has been closed from Jurupa Road to Limonite.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.