Multiple law enforcement agencies crack down on street racing in Riverside, Inland Empire

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple law enforcement agencies cracked down on illegal street racing as drivers were cited or arrested and had their vehicles towed in Moreno Valley and Riverside.

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Multiple law enforcement agencies cracked down on illegal street racing as drivers were cited or arrested and had their vehicles towed in Moreno Valley and Riverside.

The crackdown happened Saturday night in the area, where a car meet-up was happening. Concerned citizens called 911 to report the group of people traveling into Perris and then Jurupa Valley in the area of Agua Mansa Road.

There were many officers and deputies from different agencies that responded to the location, where they detained about 400 people and 250 vehicles.

Authorities also spent hours looking over the cars and checking for any illegal modifications on them. Every spectator and participant was checked before leaving and several vehicles were towed away.

Several arrests were misdemeanors for driving under the influence, exhibition of speed, reckless driving and unlicensed driving. Forty-one traffic citations were issued for equipment related and other vehicle code violations.

Six men were arrested and booked into Robert Presley Detention Center.

The crackdown comes as several deadly street-racing incidents have happened in the Inland Empire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
street racingtowingarrestpoliceRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News