New Mexico authorities say multiple people have been killed in a commercial passenger bus crash along Interstate 40.The Route 1333 bus was heading through New Mexico and Arizona, with final scheduled stops in San Bernardino and downtown Los Angeles. There were 49 passengers on board, according to Greyhound.The bus had left St. Louis Thursday morning, according to its route schedule. It was on the way to Phoenix when the crash occurred.New Mexico State Police did not say how many people died or how many were injured in Thursday's crash.They said passengers were transported to local hospitals and a phone number was set up for family members seeking more information about people who were aboard the bus.Local hospitals reported treating at least 33 patients.The wreckage included a Greyhound bus with front-end damage and a semi-truck that was on its side and with its cargo strewn across the highway and the median.Spokeswoman Crystal Booker says it's unclear what caused the crash.The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate and traffic was backing up as travelers were being diverted.