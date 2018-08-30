NM Greyhound crash: Fatalities reported in LA-bound bus accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple people were killed in a crash involving a Greyhound bus in New Mexico that was heading to Los Angeles with 47 passengers onboard, authorities said. (Chris Jones)

THOREAU, N.M. --
New Mexico authorities say multiple people have been killed in a commercial passenger bus crash along Interstate 40.

The Route 1333 bus was heading through New Mexico and Arizona, with final scheduled stops in San Bernardino and downtown Los Angeles. There were 49 passengers on board, according to Greyhound.

The bus had left St. Louis Thursday morning, according to its route schedule. It was on the way to Phoenix when the crash occurred.

New Mexico State Police did not say how many people died or how many were injured in Thursday's crash.

They said passengers were transported to local hospitals and a phone number was set up for family members seeking more information about people who were aboard the bus.

Local hospitals reported treating at least 33 patients.

The wreckage included a Greyhound bus with front-end damage and a semi-truck that was on its side and with its cargo strewn across the highway and the median.

Spokeswoman Crystal Booker says it's unclear what caused the crash.

The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate and traffic was backing up as travelers were being diverted.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

UPDATE: Greyhound initially said there were 47 passengers on board. This story has been updated to reflect the company now says there were 49.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashgreyhound bus crashcrashtraffic fatalitiesNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pregnant mother shot, killed at El Monte home; husband sought
Suspect injured in South Pasadena officer-involved shooting
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
Cute video: 7-year-old's reaction to 1st earthquake
Ex-UC Irvine student accused of impersonating doctor
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
Encino resident charged with threats to Globe over Trump editorials
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Show More
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Manhattan Beach police release sketch of rape suspect
Woman accused of posing as dentist for years without training
Mark Hamill responds to bullied Riverside County boy
More News