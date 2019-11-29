Multiple fires reportedly set inside luxury downtown LA apartment building

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple fires were allegedly set inside a luxury downtown Los Angeles high-rise building late Thursday night, prompting the evacuation of several floors, officials said.The blazes were reported around 11 p.m. in the Metropolis, a 42-story apartment building on Francisco Street.Investigators say multiple fires were set on floors 21 through 23.One person was taken into custody after being spotted lighting pictures in the hallways on fire, Los Angeles police said.The fire triggered the water system, which flooded five floors. Firefighters worked for several hours to clear the excess water.