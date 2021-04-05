Multiple illegal weapons found in OC man's home after he threatens parents

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple illegal weapons found in OC man's home after threats

Orange County sheriff's deputies may have helped to avert a family tragedy.

They say a 42 year-old man was making threats against his parents.

Deputies arrested him last week and served a search warrant at his home.



They found a large number of illegal weapons at the home.

They say it appeared the man may have been suffering from mental health issues.

They say he is now getting the help he needs through the Sheriff's Behavioral Health Bureau.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyweaponsillegal firearmguns
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Beach Convention Center may house migrant children
No quarantine required for vaccinated travelers in LA County
Earthquake swarm, including 4.0 magnitude temblor, strikes near Lennox
More Californians are moving to Texas, researchers say
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
MLB team fills stands with fans who accept 'calculated risk'
LA County is now in the orange tier - what has changed?
Show More
LAUSD superintendent says safety is key as schools reopen
Infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns
1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase
Friends hold vigil to honor woman killed in random San Dimas park attack
Tributes for OC mass shooting victims pour in during vigil
More TOP STORIES News