Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California -- Authorities say multiple injuries were reported after a series of utility pole explosions Saturday night at the Old World Village complex in Huntington Beach, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reports.

Fire officials say among those who were injured were patrons of the shopping and dining complex and fire personnel, the newspaper reports.

The Press-Telegram says the source of the explosions may have been an electrical transformer.

While a heavy presence of fire and police personnel tended to the injured, hundreds of others attending an Oktoberfest event evacuated the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaexplosionfestivalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
4 injured in electrical explosion, fire at OC restaurant
Great Pacific Airshow continues in Huntington Beach
West Carson hot car death: Father remembers daughter's smile
LASD deputies honor slain Sgt. Steve Owen with 24-hour vigil
CicLAvia celebrating UCLA's 100th anniversary
Walmart cashier recovering after chilling attack
Show More
Mayor Pete: Country needs more unions, higher wages
6th annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival kicks off
Vogue Mexico honors indigenous women of Latin America
Corona pressing Riverside County to work on 91 Fwy projects
Residents of Cerritos complex without gas for over a month
More TOP STORIES News