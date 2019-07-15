Multiple people injured after roof collapses at Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena

By ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are on scene at the Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena where a large portion of the roof caved in Monday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says everybody who was inside the building on Rosecrans Avenue at the time of the collapse has been evacuated.

Eleven people sustained minor injuries but will likely not need to be transported to the hospital.

It's unknown what caused it to cave in. Fire officials also say the building has a significant water leak.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
