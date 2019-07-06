SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash at a South Los Angeles intersection on Friday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Vernon and Western avenues shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The violent wreck involved four vehicles, one of which overturned and caught fire.
Multiple ambulances were requested at the scene. The conditions of the injured were not immediately known.
Multiple people injured in South L.A. four-vehicle crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News