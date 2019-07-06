Multiple people injured in South L.A. four-vehicle crash

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash at a South Los Angeles intersection on Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Vernon and Western avenues shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The violent wreck involved four vehicles, one of which overturned and caught fire.

Multiple ambulances were requested at the scene. The conditions of the injured were not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News