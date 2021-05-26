u.s. & world

LIVE: Multiple people killed, injured in San Jose rail yard shooting; suspect dead

Multiple people killed in San Jose VTA rail yard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department.

There are "multiple victims and multiple casualties," spokesperson Russell Davis said. He wasn't able to offer a more specific count.

Several sources told ABC News there are "no more than 10 victims."

The shooter is among the dead, Davis said.

At least some of those injured are VTA employees.

The shooting was in the area of 100 W. Younger Avenue at a VTA control center and rail yard, where light rail cars are stored. The building is not open to the public, so the shooter would have needed employee access or to have broken in, said VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress.

"We ask for people's prayers," Childress said.

Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a rail yard in San Jose, and a sheriff's spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead.



The first calls came in at 6:34 a.m. A witness told our Bay Area sister station KGO-TV that they heard gunshots. The incident had been "contained," as of 8 a.m. PT.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

The Santa Clara County sheriff's office says that multiple people were killed and multiple injured in a mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.



The VTA office and rail yard were evacuated by law enforcement. Family members looking for loved ones are asked to go to 70 W. Hedding St.

There isn't expected to be a significant impact on VTA's morning service, Childress said, because light rail trains left the yard earlier in the morning. There may be an impact on service later in the day.



This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
