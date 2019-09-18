Mummy Marauder wanted by FBI for Houston bank robbery

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man is wanted by the FBI after he robbed a Houston bank with his face wrapped in gauze.

The crook, dubbed the "Mummy Marauder" by the FBI, robbed a First Convenience Bank within the Food Town grocery store located at 2770 North Sam Houston Parkway on Friday, Sept. 13 at about 11:30 a.m.

The "Mummy Marauder" entered the bank with white gauze covering his face, walked up to a teller and demanded cash while threatening the teller. The robber took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities say he made his getaway in a silver and black Mitsubishi Montero SUV that was driven by an unidentified individual. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The robber is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5'11" tall with a medium build. During the robbery, he wore a wig with long, black dreadlocks, a blue cap, a white and black striped button-up shirt and dark sunglasses. The robber also had white gauze around his head and right hand.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbank robbery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic donor Ed Buck arrested on drug charges
Trump to attend another fundraiser in LA before heading to San Diego
Body found near Santa Fe Springs City Hall
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
Lancaster boy with autism handcuffed in patrol car
From Yale grad to living on the streets of LA
Resolution to limit gun sales, gun possession in Carson fails
Show More
Trump protesters clash with supporters as president visits LA
LA County votes to support appeal regarding where homeless people can sleep
VIDEO: Fight leaves 1 IE student in critical condition, 2 under arrest
Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop in LA, visits Skid Row
31st horse dies at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26
More TOP STORIES News