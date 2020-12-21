Purchase a Spark of Love-inspired t-shirt and bring joy to kids this holiday season

To help raise money this year, we have teamed up with local muralists to design t-shirts.
Muck Rock's shirt is a reproduction of a Santa Monica mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"I think it's a really difficult holiday season this year because of what's been going on," said local graffiti artist and muralist Jules Muck, otherwise known as Muck Rock.
ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.
"I really wanted to do something to kind of capture the children and fire department and capture this whole kind of excitement that kids see when they see a fire truck," said Moncho 1929, a Los Angeles-based artist whose work can be found in private, city, and corporate collections.
"It's important to be a part of Spark of Love because any chance to do good for the community and for a good cause is always a good thing to do," Moncho 1929 added.
"It's important to be a part of the campaign just because it's for kids," said Phobik, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in public art and paintings.
"It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork," he told ABC7.
"2020 has been one of the most horrific years that I've seen since I've been alive and I like to give back to my community when I can," said Septerhed, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in murals, illustrations and paintings.
"If we can help a younger generation by showing love...and give our time to help out...it teaches them to be like that later in life," he told ABC7.
If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.
ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Jules Muck's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.