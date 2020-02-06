Former LAPD officer found guilty in 2015 murder of Pomona man

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=767273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Henry Solis, a former Los Angeles Police Department officer, was booked into Pomona jail Thursday and faces a murder charge.

Former LAPD officer Henry Solis, who is wanted in connection to the March murder of Salome Rodriguez Jr. in Pomona, has been arrested in Mexico, Eyewitness News has learned.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former LAPD officer Henry Solis was found guilty on Wednesday of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Salome Rodriguez Jr. in 2015.The judge warned the audience he would not tolerate any outbursts once the verdict was read. Weeping could be heard from the victim's family.Following the verdict, the victim's mother said she accepts the verdict, though she was hoping for a first-degree murder conviction.Rodriguez was shot outside of a Pomona nightclub in March 2015 by Solis. At the time, Solis was a probationary LAPD officer.Shortly after the shooting, Solis' father drove him to El Paso, Texas, that's where Solis crossed into Mexico. Solis was later arrested by Mexican authorities and sent back to Southern California.During the trial, Solis' attorney put up a self-defense case. That incensed the family, who after Wednesday's verdict says they're angry that Rodriguez was portrayed as a bad man.The jury deliberated for about two days before reaching a verdict.Nearly five years after the murder, Solis was found guilty of second-degree murder with a gun enhancement."We're family of prayers and we prayed, and we believed in God and Junior. Today, I prayed to him and the Virgin Mary, and it was happy news," said Lidia Rodriguez, the victim's mother."Henry Solis is a good person. He spent years serving the country honorably, would have made a terrific peace officer. Unfortunately, this event occurred and derailed his plans," said Bradley Brunon, Solis' attorney.Solis faces up to 40 years to life in prison.