$50,000 reward offered as family seeks justice for South LA man killed 6 years ago

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $50,000 reward is now being offered for more information regarding a murder case from six years ago. 30-year-old DeAndre Hughes was killed in front of his home in South Los Angeles and his family is continuing to seek justice.
"DeAndre was a beautiful soul, he had a life in front of him that was going to be incredible," said Dante Hughes, DeAndre Hughes' cousin. "He literally spent his whole life in public service working in the hospital."
Hughes was standing outside of his home talking with a friend in July of 2016 when a car pulled up and someone shot and killed him. His mom, Barbara Pritchett, said at the time of the shooting there was a crowd of people in the park across the street. Now with a $50,000 reward being offered, she's pleading that someone comes forward with any information.
"That money don't mean nothing to me," Pritchett said emotionally at a press conference Thursday. "That don't mean nothing, because it's not going to bring my baby back. It's not going to bring him back, because the sad part about it is my children are laying over in Inglewood Cemetery."
Pritchett said she also previously lost her youngest son to violence as well. She gathered with other mothers on Thursday who have had similar experiences. Their hope is to not only bring about justice, but also to stop the violence completely.
"I sound a little pissed, because yes, I am mad," said Emma Rivas, a board member of the Los Angeles chapter of Parents of Murdered Children. "Nobody should bury their child for something so senseless. Our children were healthy and thriving in this world, but somebody decides to take them out."
"Help us," Pritchett said. "Help us with the closure we need for my son. My voice will not be silenced for my son until justice is served."
Police said if you have any information on this ongoing case, you can contact Detective Roger Fontes at 323-786-5100, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
