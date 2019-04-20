Murder suspect arrested after 76-year-old grandmother's body found buried in backyard of Arcadia home

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 76-year-old grandmother whose body was found buried in the backyard of her Arcadia home last week, authorities announced Saturday.

Pasadena resident Heber Enoc Diaz is accused in the killing of Chyong Jen Tsai, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

According to authorities, the victim's white 2005 Lexus RX300 was found Thursday evening in the 900 block of Colorado Boulevard. Investigators located Diaz the following morning as he was leaving his home.
Arcadia residents on Wednesday were shocked and shaken after their 76-year-old neighbor was found dead in her backyard.


He was arrested without incident, booked for murder, and was being held without bail, the Sheriff's Department said.

Earlier in the investigation, sheriff's officials said they believed the killer ransacked Tsai's home. Her Lexus, with California license plates No. 5LOG473, was also stolen.

Tsai had been building a second unit on her property at the time of her death. A construction worker discovered her body on April 9.

Before the arrest, the Sheriff's Department announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspect. Whether someone is possibly eligible for that money is not immediately clear.

No official motive has been announced.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff's Det. Francis Hardiman or Det. Michael Haggerty at (323) 890-5500.
