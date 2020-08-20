LAPD SWAT team surrounds Lynwood building where murder suspect is barricaded

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An LAPD SWAT team has surrounded an apartment building in Lynwood and shut down surrounding streets as officers try to take a murder suspect into custody.A woman who is accused of shooting and killing a man was barricaded inside an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lynwood near Long Beach Boulevard, police say.Los Angeles Police Department officers have shut down MLK Boulevard in the area and are working to convince the woman to surrender.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.