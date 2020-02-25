Murder suspect barricaded in Panorama City home after dangerous chase

By ABC7.com staff
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A murder suspect led police on a dangerous pursuit through the northeast San Fernando Valley, crashing into a car and then barricading himself in a home Monday night.

The incident started with police chasing a murder suspect, possibly driving a stolen vehicle, around 8:30 p.m.

The car crashed into a parked vehicle near Chase Street and Willis Avenue in Panorama City.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, police say.

Eventually he ran inside a home and barricaded himself inside.

Police blocked off local streets as they attempted to convince the suspect to surrender.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.
