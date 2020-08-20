LAPD takes murder suspect into custody after hourslong barricade in Lynwood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6379323" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An LAPD SWAT team surrounded an apartment building in Lynwood and shut down surrounding streets as officers try to take a murder suspect into custody.

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A murder suspect was taken into custody late Wednesday after she barricaded herself for hours inside a Lynwood apartment building.An LAPD SWAT team surrounded the apartment building in Lynwood around 6 p.m. and shut down surrounding streets as officers attempted to take the suspect into custody or convince her to surrender.The woman was accused of shooting and killing a man. She had hidden inside an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lynwood near Long Beach Boulevard, police say.Los Angeles Police Department officers shut down MLK Boulevard in the area during the barricade.Shortly after 11 p.m., officers reported the suspect was in custody.