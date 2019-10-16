Murder suspect killed in Sherman Oaks officer-involved shooting

By and ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a murder and an armed robbery was shot and killed Wednesday morning in a confrontation with Los Angeles police in Sherman Oaks.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was believed to have killed a maintenance worker in the 14600 block of Burbank Boulevard on Monday. Then on Tuesday night, he was believed to have robbed a liquor store at Kester Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.



Detectives investigated and were conducting surveillance on a potential suspect Wednesday morning at an apartment building in the area of Kester and Burbank. They attempted to take him into custody "and it simply went really bad," said LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery.

An officer-involved shooting occurred and paramedics later pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The suspect is described as a Van Nuys resident.

Police closed off streets in the area as they investigated.

