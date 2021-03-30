Murder suspect recaptured after being mistakenly released from downtown LA jail

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A murder suspect mistakenly set free from jail in downtown Los Angeles has been recaptured after a weeks-long manhunt, according to authorities.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Monday that suspect Steven Manzo, 24, was back in custody.

Manzo is one of three men charged with fatally shooting another man in Long Beach in 2018. Manzo was arrested a year ago and had been incarcerated since then. He was inadvertently released from custody before the trial even started.

RELATED: Murder suspect at large after being mistakenly released from downtown LA jail
EMBED More News Videos

A murder suspect was erroneously released from jail in downtown Los Angeles, prompting a massive search from multiple law enforcement agencies Tuesday.



In a statement released the day after Manzo was released, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said it "did NOT erroneously release a murder suspect yesterday from our custody."

"LASD received an 'Order For Release' from the court, indicating the case was dismissed. As such, the department complied with the court order and processed the individual for release," according to the statement. "Should you have any further questions about this incident or the circumstances surrounding it, please contact Long Beach Police Department or the District Attorney's Office."

The case against Manzo was dismissed on March 8 and the same five charges were immediately refiled under a different case number after Manzo was not transported from jail to court, where a hearing had been set to determine whether there was enough evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial, according to Ricardo Santiago of the District Attorney's Office.

Manzo was ordered remanded pending arraignment on the new case March 23, and the prosecutor handling the case alerted law enforcement March 9 after becoming aware that the defendant had been released from custody, according to Santiago.

Long Beach police is the lead agency in the case.

City News Service contributed to this report. The video above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslong beachlos angeles countysearchmurderlos angeles county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after shots fired at LAPD in Sylmar
Lil Nas X's controversial 'Satan' shoes sell out in under a minute
LA sports fans hopeful as UCLA, USC advance to Elite 8
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
Gardeners, nannies, flight crews now eligible for vaccine in LA County
LAPD shoot, kill man allegedly armed with handgun
Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Show More
Biden staffer blocks Ted Cruz from taking video at migrant facility
Serial killer who murdered 10-year-old Riverside County boy dies
Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after high-speed chase in South LA
Fire engulfs car at Baldwin Park gas station after explosion caught on video
Students in 4 Southern California school districts return to campus
More TOP STORIES News