homicide

'Murdered for no reason': Street vendor shot and killed in southeast Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. -- Detectives with the Fresno Police Department surrounded a street vendor's cart Sunday evening after its owner, a man in his 30s or early 40s, was shot and killed in broad daylight.

"This was just an innocent victim that was trying to make a living and was tragically murdered for no reason," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

The attack happened around 4:30 pm on Sunday near Alta and Pierce Avenues in southeast Fresno, just a half a block away from a city soccer park.



Investigators say the vendor was going up and down Pierce selling corn and other snacks when a man across the street called him over.

Authorities say the suspect was posing as a customer and pretended to buy something. That's when he revealed his true intentions.

"When the vendor goes into his belongings to pull something out, a black male shoots him in the head, basically execution-style," Reyes said.

Authorities say the shooter took some items from the vendor's cart and ran off.

At this point, it is unclear if he took food or money.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers say he was well known in the area.



"A lot of the witnesses out here know him. They know that he is very friendly. He is sometimes out here with his daughter," Reyes said.

Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez is now demanding the shooter turn himself in.

In a statement, he said, "This senseless violence and targeting of our city food vendors needs to stop. A family is mourning because the actions of a coward that would in cold blood murder a man that was doing nothing more than earning a living for himself and his family."

Officers are now urging street vendors to be aware of their surroundings and avoid anyone who appears suspicious.

This killing marks the 19th homicide in the City of Fresno.

Chavez will be holding a press conference regarding this crime on Monday at 10:00 am.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnomurderhomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Family of Asian woman killed in Compton calls for hate-crime investigation
Encino neighborhood rocked by 102-year-old man's murder
Suspect arrested in murder of 102-year-old man in Encino
Hawthorne man gets 212 years for insurance fraud in death of sons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Superintendent Beutner gives update after teachers approve LAUSD reopening deal
Family of Asian woman killed in Compton calls for hate-crime investigation
Las Virgenes Unified welcomes thousands of students back
CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on the 101 freeway
SoCal rallies combat rise in anti-Asian violence
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Show More
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies amid COVID-19 struggle
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Trump set to launch new social media platform
LAPD needs help looking for man accused of assault in Sherman Oaks
Suspect found dead in Perris home after deputy injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News