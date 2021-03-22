'Murdered for no reason': Street vendor shot and killed in southeast Fresno

BREAKING NEWS: Fresno police are investigating a murder in southeast Fresno near Pierce & Alta. Investigators say a street vendor in his 30s or 40s was shot in the head by another man who was posing as a customer. Officers are searching for the shooter. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/DK59nI0sEj — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 22, 2021

City council president Luis Chavez has released a statement regarding the street vendor murder. In it he demands the shooter turn himself. A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the gunman. More tonight at 11 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/NYy3tnjMnK — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 22, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. -- Detectives with the Fresno Police Department surrounded a street vendor's cart Sunday evening after its owner, a man in his 30s or early 40s, was shot and killed in broad daylight."This was just an innocent victim that was trying to make a living and was tragically murdered for no reason," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.The attack happened around 4:30 pm on Sunday near Alta and Pierce Avenues in southeast Fresno, just a half a block away from a city soccer park.Investigators say the vendor was going up and down Pierce selling corn and other snacks when a man across the street called him over.Authorities say the suspect was posing as a customer and pretended to buy something. That's when he revealed his true intentions."When the vendor goes into his belongings to pull something out, a black male shoots him in the head, basically execution-style," Reyes said.Authorities say the shooter took some items from the vendor's cart and ran off.At this point, it is unclear if he took food or money.The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.Officers say he was well known in the area."A lot of the witnesses out here know him. They know that he is very friendly. He is sometimes out here with his daughter," Reyes said.Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez is now demanding the shooter turn himself in.In a statement, he said, "This senseless violence and targeting of our city food vendors needs to stop. A family is mourning because the actions of a coward that would in cold blood murder a man that was doing nothing more than earning a living for himself and his family."Officers are now urging street vendors to be aware of their surroundings and avoid anyone who appears suspicious.This killing marks the 19th homicide in the City of Fresno.Chavez will be holding a press conference regarding this crime on Monday at 10:00 am.