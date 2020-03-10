Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Murrieta Valley High School to reopen, self-quarantine lifted for dozens of students

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Murrieta Valley High School is scheduled to reopen Wednesday after a school employee's test results for the novel coronavirus came back negative, school officials announced.

The school was closed Monday after the decision was made last Friday when it was learned an employee was ill and being tested for COVID-19. The employee made a recent trip to a country with a known coronavirus outbreak.

Public health officials also issued exclusion orders to 71 students, telling them to self-quarantine. With the results of the test coming back negative, the students' quarantine has been lifted and they will be allowed to return to school Wednesday.

Given the late notification the district received from Riverside County Public Health officials, the school will not open until Wednesday, the district said.

"Due to the lateness of this communication, MVHS will re-open on Wednesday March 11, 2020," a statement from the Murrieta Valley Unified School District said in part. "Students and staff under self-quarantine will be notified by Riverside Public Health officially stating that they do not need to take this extra precaution at this time and may return to school on Wednesday with all other students."

Riverside County's health chief has declared a local health emergency following the disclosure of two novel coronavirus cases in the county. Three more cases in the county were announced Monday.

"The virus continues to be a public health concern," the school district's statement said. "Preventative measures shared in earlier communications will remain in place. Public Health officials have warned that the conditions and circumstances of this virus are changing quickly and it is critical that all authorized preventative and precautionary steps be taken.
