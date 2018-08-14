Murrieta family reaches $11 million settlement following school drowning

A Murrieta police investigation determined that the pool in which Pierce drowned had been inadequately staffed and the lifeguards on duty at the time of his drowning lacked experience in high-stress situations. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) --
The family of a Murrieta middle school student who drowned while participating in a school-sponsored event has reached an $11 million settlement with the district.

Alex Pierce's family held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the safety procedures that will be implemented as a result of the settlement.

The 13-year-old from Dorothy McElhinney Middle School drowned in 2016.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed against Murrieta Unified School District after teen drowns

The Murrieta Valley Unified School District apologized in a letter to the Pierce family.

"We recognize that no amount of money will compensate the Pierce family for the loss of their son," the letter said. "The settlement was not an admission of liability or fault on the district's part. Rather, it was a mutually acceptable agreement which acknowledges the unfortunate circumstances that led to this tragic accident."

