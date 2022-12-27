Man arrested for allegedly shooting at several Murrieta homes on Christmas Day

Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at several residences in Murrieta on Christmas morning.

MURRIETA, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities identified a 48-year-old man who allegedly shot at several residences in Murrieta with two semi-automatic firearms on Christmas Day.

David Carr of Murrieta was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He was being held on $1 million bail.

The Murrieta Police Department responded to numerous 911 calls at 8 a.m. Sunday regarding gunshots heard in the area of Calle San Clemente and Calle San Vicente. Police closed off the Las Brisas area and advised residents to remain in their homes.

An investigation revealed the shots originated in the 24000 block of San Vicente and were fired by someone experiencing a mental health crisis, police said.

At around 12:20 p.m., a SWAT team arrive on the scene to de-escalate the situation, and the arrest was reported at 1:46 p.m.

"After several hours of attempted communication with the male and other de-escalation and intervention techniques, the male exited the residence and surrendered without further incident" police said.

A search warrant served by Murrieta police detectives allegedly discovered that the suspect was in possession of two semi-automatic firearms, one handgun and one rifle, along with 30 spent bullet casings.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact Murrieta Police Detective Jason Calvert at 951-461-6359.