KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards

The station received awards for Overall Excellence, Breaking News Coverage, as well as Feature Reporting for David Ono's "Faceism" story tackling Muslim stereotypes.
This is the second year in a row KABC-TV has been honored for Overall Excellence. This year's award recognizes the station's breaking news coverage, investigative reporting, data journalism, community journalism and continuing coverage of ongoing stories during the pandemic and social justice movement.
KABC-TV was also recognized for breaking news coverage for its special edition of Eyewitness News covering the social justice movement throughout Southern California, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
The Regional Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, and recognize the work of the highest quality produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world. KABC's three regional winning entries will advance to the National Murrow Award competition.