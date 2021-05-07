Society

KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards

EMBED <>More Videos

KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- KABC-TV has been awarded three 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association for news coverage in 2020.

The station received awards for Overall Excellence, Breaking News Coverage, as well as Feature Reporting for David Ono's "Faceism" story tackling Muslim stereotypes.

This is the second year in a row KABC-TV has been honored for Overall Excellence. This year's award recognizes the station's breaking news coverage, investigative reporting, data journalism, community journalism and continuing coverage of ongoing stories during the pandemic and social justice movement.

KABC-TV was also recognized for breaking news coverage for its special edition of Eyewitness News covering the social justice movement throughout Southern California, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

The Regional Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, and recognize the work of the highest quality produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world. KABC's three regional winning entries will advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

EMBED More News Videos

In this episode in our FACEism series, we examine the ignorance of Muslim stereotypes in the U.S. and the battle to teach love and respect for all.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeyewitness newsaward
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News