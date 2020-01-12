Museum of Contemporary Art now offering free general admission at both DTLA locations

The Museum of Contemporary Art is offering free general admission at both of its downtown Los Angeles locations from now on.MOCA launched the campaign over the weekend. Museum officials said the goal is remove financial barriers for guests and to make art more accessible to encourage repeat visits."L.A. is the art capital of the world right now but we want to make sure that it's not just for those who can afford it, but for all of Los Angeles," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.Visitors can now get into MOCA Grand Avenue and the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA free of cost.The free admission was made possible after a $10 million donation from MOCA Board of Trustees President Carolyn Clark Powers.